Another San Antonio-area school superintendent is preparing to leave office

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Northside ISD Superintendent John Craft is stepping down from his post after a public education career that spans more than 25 years. Craft previously led school districts in Killeen and Hamilton before taking the helm at Northside — the state's fourth-largest school district — in February of 2023.

In his retirement announcement released by the district on Tuesday, Craft said serving Northside ISD has been "the privilege of a lifetime."

Northside serves about 99,000 students and operates more than 100 schools across Bexar County.

During Craft's tenure, Northside expanded open enrollment opportunities and worked to respond to Texas' new school voucher program. But the district has also faced declining enrollment, budget shortfalls and difficult decisions about possible campus consolidations.

Camille Phillips / TPR Northside ISD's John Craft speaks to trustees and employees after being named lone finalist for superintendent of Northside.

Craft's departure adds to a growing list of leadership changes and recent exits across San Antonio's public schools.

North East ISD Superintendent Sean Maika and San Antonio ISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino both left their positions within the past six months.

All three districts — Northside, North East, and San Antonio ISD — represent the three largest districts in the city and have all been grappling with falling enrollment and multimillion-dollar budget deficits.

Judson ISD Superintendent Milton Rob Fields is also retiring this year after the district’s Board of Trustees terminated his contract in April, citing financial mismanagement, declining academic performance, and safety violations. Judson is the fourth largest district in Bexar County.

Craft's retirement will officially go into effect in January of next year. Northside's board is expected to discuss a transition plan next week at its June 9 meeting.