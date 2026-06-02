San Antonio teen dies after injuries sustained during Spurs celebration

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Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known as Joey, was removed from life support Tuesday. The 17-year-old was finishing his junior year at Frank Tejeda Academy.

His grandmother, Denise Rodriguez, announced his death in a Facebook post, writing that he had found "eternal peace."

Rodriguez's family is planning a benefit plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 13 at 328 S. San Gabriel to help cover expenses and honor his memory.

Rodriguez was injured Thursday night after falling from a vehicle during celebrations on Southwest Military Drive.

San Antonio police say the investigation into Rodriguez's death remains active and that no arrests have been made.

While honking celebrations have long been a San Antonio tradition following big Spurs victories, police continue to urge fans to stay inside vehicles and follow traffic laws.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper delivered a similar safety message after the team's Game 7 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Police say they have increased patrols for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and New York Knicks on Wednesday night and will maintain an increased presence in celebration areas throughout the remainder of the series.