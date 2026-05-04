Warm and muggy conditions return to San Antonio before next cold front

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A warming trend kicked in on Monday as warm southerly winds return to South Texas and the Hill Country, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in San Antonio will hover around 90 on Monday through Wednesday before a cold front arrives by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Humidities will also be on the rise Monday through Wednesday, at times pushing 90% in the morning hours, and then slightly improving through the remainder of those days.

The cold front may also trigger some scattered showers on Wednesday and Wednesday night. More widespread showers are expected on Thursday. About half the region is expected to see some rain on Thursday.

A very slight chance of rain follows from Thursday night and continues each day through the weekend. The wetter weather in late April appears to be what's in store for San Antonio and the Hill Country during the entire month of May.

Highs in San Antonio will be in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday before warming into the 80s this weekend. Early morning lows all week, won't budge much, hovering in the 60s regardless of the fluctuation in daytime highs.

The monthly forecast for May calls for the Alamo City and areas to the north, including the Hill Country, to see slightly above average rain chances for this time of year. That's good news, since much of the area has been in drought conditions for seven years.

Rains at the end of April boosted the water level in the Edwards Aquifer by several feet. The aquifer is a major source of water for more than 2 million people. It stood at 639-feet on Monday compared to 629 feet to the same date a year ago. It hasn't risen enough to put an end to water restrictions in cities across the region. The aquifer is also 25 feet below its historical average for this time of year.

Since the start of 2026, little more than 11 inches of rain have fallen on San Antonio International Airport, which is just 2 inches above the year-to-date average.

