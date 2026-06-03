A drainage ditch and Tesla’s lithium refinery reveal Texas’ permissive permitting for industrial wastewaters

From Inside Climate News:

Tesla opened the first North American lithium refinery in Robstown, Texas, in January 2026, in an effort to onshore the supply chain of electric vehicle batteries. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO and the richest man in the world, touted the facility near Corpus Christi in Nueces County as the cleanest operation of its kind.

Within the first month of the plant operating, Nueces County drainage district workers found a pipe releasing black liquid from the refinery into a ditch. There was another surprise: Tesla was permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to discharge its refinery wastewater into that ditch, which the drainage district manages.

I first heard about this oddity through a report by KRIS 6 News, a local TV station, and was intrigued. How could the drainage district not know the state had permitted Tesla to dump lithium refinery wastewater in its ditch? What did Tesla’s permit allow? How could the drainage district be adamant the refinery effluent was black, while Tesla reported it was clear liquid?

When I asked the TCEQ how could the drainage district not know about Tesla’s discharge permit, a TCEQ spokesperson told me the agency does not communicate directly with local drainage districts as part of the wastewater permitting process.

After the local drainage district complained to the TCEQ about the black liquid, the state environmental regulator investigated and concluded Tesla wasn’t violating its permit. But then, I received the results of independent water testing commissioned by the local drainage district which revealed two toxic metals, lithium and other contaminants in the ditch water. Tesla and the TCEQ dispute the validity of the third-party lab results.

A water engineer volunteering with the Nueces County Drainage District said certain pollutants in the water sample, like lithium, serve as a fingerprint at a crime scene. In addition, the metals and pollutants found in the lab results aren’t allowed under Tesla’s wastewater permit. The drainage district issued a cease-and-desist request to Tesla on April 15.

The results of the independent testing call into question the efficacy of the state’s oversight measures—and industry’s compliance on environmental rules.

Among the concerns are that the toxic metals and chemicals found in the third-party lab results could erode the drainage ditch’s infrastructure and increase flood risk. The wastewater from Tesla’s lithium refinery is not meant to reach the county’s dwindling drinking supply but it does flow, eventually, into a creek and then to a sensitive bay, which has long served as a fishing destination spot. Eating fish contaminated with lithium and other toxic metals would be a risk for human consumption.

My stories on Tesla’s Robstown facility have been republished by numerous trade publications and news organizations across the state, including The Texas Tribune, San Antonio Express-News, and Chron. I have appeared on Austin’s local TV station, KXAN, to explain the dispute between state and local water regulators and the revelations about Tesla’s permit. Social media posts about ICN’s reporting have racked up thousands of views and comments. On the Inside Climate News website, the first of the two stories in our coverage broke records for pageviews.

My reporting showcases the state environmental regulator’s lenient permitting and investigations for industrial wastewater discharge in ecologically sensitive areas.

With troves of publicity in the weeks after my reporting, a spokesperson with the drainage district said that Tesla agreed to meet with the drainage district to chart a path forward. Local law firms are now looking at whether legal action will be necessary to protect South Texas communities and the state’s natural resources from such industrial developers.

The implications of this story are crucial. Texas relies on the TCEQ to protect public health and natural resources, especially as water reserves dwindle in South Texas and as the United States seeks to bolster renewable energy and electric vehicle supply chains. The revelations about Tesla’s facility come as the largest city in the same county, Corpus Christi, faces a water crisis and prepares to impose a 25 percent restriction on water use from all of its customers at the end of the year unless weather patterns dramatically shift.

Tesla’s original permit request was questioned by residents who submitted formal comments of concern about the environmental and health impacts this refinery could have. TCEQ’s executive director responded then that the wastewater wasn’t expected to contain any residual lithium, chemical runoff or other harmful pollutants.

Through ICN reporting, residents as well as local regulators found out the refinery that marketed itself as the cleanest of its kind contaminated waterways in a county that soon could run out of water.

