San Antonio City Council will consider $5 fee for Fiesta de Los Reyes in Market Square on Thursday

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Fiesta starts next week, and on Thursday, April 9, the San Antonio City Council will consider adding an entry fee to attend Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square during peak times.

The proposed $5 is the first time there would be a financial cost to enter the normally free event which lasts for ten days during Fiesta. It’s one of only a few major Fiesta events that doesn’t charge for entry.

After two separate shootings in both 2023 and in 2024, new fencing and security screening was added in 2025. That resulted in a financial loss for the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation, which organizes the event, according to city documents.

The foundation was first approved to run the event in the city-owned Market Square. Currently, it pays the city a minimum of $135,000 for leasing and additional fees for each beer and

non-alcoholic beverage sold. That’s 75 cents for every beer and 25 cents for every non-alcoholic drink.

“Per the terms of the existing license agreement, the City is responsible for staffing security utilizing SAPD Officers while the Licensee is responsible for all event planning, set-up, and clean-up,” a city memo said.

However, the foundation must also cover security costs not provided by the city which includes the fencing and staffing for secure entry. The estimated cost is about $250,000.

That’s where the $5 fee comes in. The proposal has the fee starting at 6:00 PM during weekdays, and 1:00 PM on the weekends and Battle of Flowers Friday during Fiesta.

Yvette Ramirez is president of the Farmers Market plaza association. She says the fee is being considered without input from vendors who make their living in Market Square. “We don't want a cost to charge anybody to come into Market Square just to come shop at our shops, or to go eat at La Margarita. There should be no charge for that at any time of the day,” she said.

Ramirez and a group of tenants plan to attend Thursday’s council meeting to express their opposition.

If the fee passes, it will generate an estimated $400,000. Any amount that goes beyond the $250,000 would then be split between the city and foundation — 75% would go to the foundation and the remainder to the city.

The city council will vote on Thursday morning, exactly one week before Fiesta kicks off.