San Antonio launches survey to rename César E. Chávez Boulevard

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Following the publication of an intensive investigation from the New York Times and allegations against César Chávez, the City of San Antonio is now soliciting feedback to rename the boulevard named for the late labor leader.

In a statement released on Monday, the city wants to hear from as many residents as possible, especially from those who live along César E. Chávez Boulevard, located between Southwest 36th St. and South Hackberry St.

Beginning today, residents can participate and share their ideas about the name of the downtown street.

The survey can be found here and requires less than a minute to complete. The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open until April 2.

The statement also indicated that the city would consider changing a street name only for “significant reasons.”

The street was initially designated on the first city plat in 1852 as South Fifth. The name was later changed to Durango in the 1880s before the name was changed once more in honor of Chávez in 2011.

David Martin Davies / TPR Plaque hangs over the San Pedro Creek on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard

Participants who complete the survey should consider that a new name should “fit the neighborhood and connect the community” with the following guidelines in mind:

History and Character: Reflecting local stories, important events, or geography.

Honoring Legacies: Recognizing national, state, or local leaders and public figures.

Core Values: Representing principles such as unity or equality.

Practical Improvements: Fixing spelling mistakes, matching city directions (North, South, East, West), or preventing confusion with similar-sounding streets.

The city will also be hosting public community meetings on dates and at locations that will be announced soon.

News San Antonio council members seek to strip Cesar Chavez name from boulevard District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo was the first to file a request with the city manager to begin the process of potentially removing Cesar Chavez’s name from city recognition.

The City of San Antonio will no longer observe the César Chávez holiday on March 31. Instead, offices will be closed on Friday, April 3, as a “City Holiday.”

After the bombshell news reported last week about allegations that Chávez assaulted and raped young girls and women — including Dolores Huerta —marches and festivals have also been canceled.

In San Antonio, the César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation announced it would be shutting down all operations.

On Wednesday, March 18, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas will no longer observe the holiday that honors Chávez.