San Antonio’s César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation dissolves after allegations of sexual abuse

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Fallout continues from new allegations against the late labor leader, César Chávez.

On Wednesday, San Antonio’s César E. Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation announced it would shutter operations as claims continue to come to light.

A New York Times article released this week reveals intimate details of an extensive investigation of abuse by Chávez with multiple women and minors.

“These reports describe conduct that is profoundly disturbing, indefensible, and that has caused real pain,” the foundation said on social media.

The foundation first announced earlier this month it would cancel its annual César Chávez March for Justice — which typically draws tens of thousands of residents and visitors to the city's West Side — due to what it called a "sensitive matter” at the time. It was among several events across Texas and the country that have since been canceled.

The foundation said its Board of Directors learned of the more recent information with the rest of the community

“This decision reflects our obligation to uphold the values that have guided our work and to ensure we do not contribute to further harming or diminishing the experiences of those who have come forward,” the foundation wrote.

The foundation thanked volunteers, partners, and supporters who helped serve the organization for more than 30 years.

Organizations and city leaders across San Antonio and the state have continued to respond to the allegations.

Several members of San Antonio City Council have called for César E. Chávez Boulevard and the city holiday to be renamed and removed from city recognition. Gov. Greg Abbott also said on Wednesday that the state would stop observing the March 31 holiday.