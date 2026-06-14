Flood Watch in effect across South Central Texas through Tuesday evening

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A Flood Watch is in effect for San Antonio and much of South Central Texas through 7 p.m. Tuesday as forecasters warn that repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms could bring flooding to parts of the region.

The Flood Watch includes San Antonio and surrounding communities across Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Bandera, Medina, Wilson, Atascosa, Caldwell, Bastrop, Travis and Williamson counties, as well as much of the Hill Country and Interstate 35 corridor.

The National Weather Service said very humid tropical air combined with a stalled front will create favorable conditions for heavy rainfall through Tuesday. While widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches are expected, isolated areas could receive 8 inches or more where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Forecasters said rainfall rates could exceed 2 to 3 inches per hour at times, increasing the risk of flash flooding. The Weather Service warned there is the potential for life-threatening flooding somewhere within the watch area.

Excessive runoff could cause flooding along rivers, creeks and streams, as well as in other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Low-water crossings could become impassable during periods of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight Sunday and throughout Monday, but the greatest concern for heavy rainfall may come Monday night into Tuesday as additional rounds of storms move across the region.

Monday's high temperature is expected to reach about 85 degrees. While periods of rain are expected throughout the day, forecasters say repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday could lead to the highest rainfall totals and increase the risk of localized flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Tuesday, with a high near 86 degrees. The threat of flooding will gradually diminish as rainfall tapers off Tuesday evening.

Residents are urged to monitor forecasts and remain alert for possible Flood Warnings. Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roadways, as conditions can change rapidly during heavy rainfall.

Conditions are expected to improve beginning Wednesday, when mostly sunny skies return and temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. The warming trend continues later in the week, with highs reaching the mid-90s by Thursday.

Rain chances are expected to return by the Juneteenth holiday and continue into next weekend, though the rain is not expected to be as widespread as the storms forecast for Monday and Tuesday.