Bexar County begins tough budget talks, commissioners set tone with pay freeze

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Bexar County commissioners set the tone on Tuesday as public discussions began to close a $145 million budget gap through 2028 by voting down their own pay raise.

Property tax revenue is down, federal COVID relief is going, and property tax exemptions, including for businesses are way up, creating the county's worst financial picture since the Great Recession.

Commissioners spent part of day one of public budget talks, shooting down their own 3.4% raise suggested by a citizen committee.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez spoke up first.

"I make the motion to decline the cost-of-living adjustment for Bexar County elected officials for fiscal 26-27 and setting Bexar County elected officials' salaries at the same level as fiscal year 2026."

Lone Republican, former Marine fighter pilot, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody agreed.

"In the Marine Corps, we have a principle called 'officers eat last,' right?" he said. "We're officers of the county. There's no way, in my opinion, that we can be exercising good leadership and provide any kind of raise if that doesn't apply to every other employee of the county."

County Judge Peter Sakai voted no and publicly stated he will not pursue a grievance with the county.

Elected leaders opposed to the move must file a grievance with the county within five days. Commissioners earn more than $165,000 a year, not including a $9,000 vehicle allowance. The county judge earns around $209,000 and has a driver and county vehicle.

Commissioners took the pay hit because they do not plan a cost-of-living adjustment for the county's 5,000 employees or retirees either, including those covered by collective bargaining agreement but not those on an existing step plan.

For starters, in the budget talks, the county budget office presented commissioners with a spending plan for the next fiscal year that is worth $2.6 billion, leaner than last year's $2.8 billion dollar budget. No property tax hike remains in the mix.

The budget office also proposed no new net county positions and shifting $20 million in surplus flood tax revenue to the general fund.

Capital improvement projects have been capped, and no new capital improvement projects are planned. No new funding for road and flood control projects was proposed.

More budget discussions are still expected, including some commissioner workshops. The county's tax rate and budget are scheduled to be adopted following a meeting on Sept. 15. So far, commissioners appear likely to stick with the existing tax rate of just under 30 cents per $100 valuation.

The fiscal year spending plan takes effect Oct. 1, 2026.