Suspect arrested in 'credible' plot to attack Texas Capitol on Thursday, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety found a "credible" threat to attack the Capitol on Thursday, according to a memo sent to members of the Texas Senate and confirmed to KUT News by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt.

The threat was initiated by one main suspect and several co-conspirators, according to the memo. DPS officials said they worked with the FBI and local law enforcement to arrest the main suspect around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"They don't know anything about motive, who, what, when, where, yet," Bettencourt said. "Literally, just within a few hours of the tip they had the potential perpetrator in custody."

DPS said its investigation into the threat is ongoing and that it will continue to have an increased presence at the Capitol.

This is a developing story

KUT's Neena Satija contributed to this report.

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