Monday marks beginning of below normal Hurricane season for South Texas

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If South Texans and Hill Country residents think big drought relief may come from the remnants of an Atlantic hurricane, just know this season will likely be less active than average.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

The National Weather Service predicts there's about a 50-50 shot it will be a below normal season when it comes to the number of hurricanes that form in the Atlantic.

The agency forecasts up to 14 named storms this year, which are those packing winds of 39 miles per hour or more. Up to six of those could become hurricanes, and of those six, up to three could become major hurricanes with winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.

There are competing factors behind the below normal season, including El Niño conditions, which tend to support fewer tropical storms and hurricanes.

"Although El Niño's impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each se

ason will unfold," said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service. That's why it's essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes on storm to make for a very bad season.

South Texans and residents along the Texas coasts should prepare now for hurricane season, added Graham. Preparedness information can be found here.

The first tropical cyclone names this year will be Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal.

The rest, in order, will be named Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Leah, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.