Student no longer enrolled at Texas State University after imitating death of Charlie Kirk

A Texas State University student is no longer enrolled after a video of him imitating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk went viral. The video was captured during a memorial event on campus last Monday.

The video, posted Tuesday morning on social media, shows the student standing before a crowd on the San Marcos campus. He introduces himself as "Charlie Kirk" before slapping his hand against his neck and collapsing to the ground — mimicking the moments after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University last week.

Gov. Greg Abbott reposted the video on X and demanded that the student be expelled immediately. Abbott said, "mocking an assassination must have consequences."

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse confirmed the student was no longer enrolled in a statement.

"I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses," Damphousse said. "It is antithetical to our TXST values."

When asked if the student was expelled, a spokesperson for Texas State reiterated the individual is no longer a student, but didn't confirm his expulsion. They said federal law prevents the university from commenting further.

Damphousse also stated in an email to the Texas State community that the student's actions "do not reflect on the entire community." He called for a calm and measured dialogue.

Kirk's assassination has fueled political tensions in Texas, where both students and educators have come under scrutiny for their public responses.

A Texas Tech University student was arrested by campus police in Lubbock on Friday during another memorial for Kirk. The arrest came after a video of the student celebrating Kirk's death went viral. Abbott later praised the university for taking action.

Several Texas teachers are also under review after posting comments about the assassination online, while others have been let go from their school districts. The Texas Education Agency has received nearly 200 complaints, and Education Commissioner Mike Morath said teachers who shared "vile content" in connection to the shooting could be fired.

The actions at Texas State come less than a week after the Texas Legislature created House and Senate committees focused on civil discourse and freedom of speech in higher education. In a press release Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the groups will work together to ensure freedom of expression at public funded institutions.

Patrick said the creation of these committees was prompted by the killing of Kirk, a Trump ally who was known, in part, for debating students on college campuses.

The committees are tasked with ensuring the implementation of two bills: Senate Bill 37, which requires university governing boards to look over university curriculum — and Senate Bill 2972, which limits protests on campuses at public universities.

Texas State University faculty have also been impacted by freedom of speech. Last week, professor Tom Alter was fired after being accused of "inciting violence" during a Zoom meeting held as part of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference. An edited version of the video went viral on X.

Alter's lawyer told the Texas Tribune that the professor will seek legal action.

Another professor from Texas A&M, Melissa McCoul, was fired after a video of her being confronted by a student made national news. McCoul was not seen in the video, but she could be heard discussing gender identities with the student, who said those teachings were against President Trump's orders.

KUT's Katy McAfee contributed to this story.

