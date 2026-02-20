Former San Antonio Zoo director, whose legacy can still be seen today, dies at 94

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A man who served as the director of the San Antonio Zoo for nearly three decades has died at age 94.

Louis DiSabato died on Feb.14, 2026.

His impact can still be seen at the popular attraction today. From the late '60s to early '90s, he's credited with turning the zoo greener and removing bars between humans and animals, using more natural barriers instead.

DiSabato improved animal conservation and education efforts and created or expanded several exhibits, including those for gorillas, pelicans, and sharks, according to zoo officials.

Current Zoo CEO Tim Morrow issued a statement honoring DiSabato.

“The Zoo Crew and I are devastated at the passing of Louis DiSabato. For me personally, Louis was a mentor, a living history book, a guide, and a friend. His impact will live on at San Antonio Zoo forever."

Zoo director Louis DiSabato, second from left, welcomes Marlin Perkins, the host of TV's "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" from 1963 to 1985

DiSabato’s zoo career began at just 15 years old, and he previously served as director of the Columbus Zoo in Ohio and then director of the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

DiSabato was appointed the Director of San Antonio Zoo in August 1968 at age 36. He worked to preserve the zoo’s old-world charm and add a park-like setting with naturalistic habitats.

He also pushed for mixed-species exhibits that reflected how animals live in the wild — a philosophy that defines zoo design to this day, according to the zoo.

"In 1976, DiSabato opened the original Congo Falls near the zoo entrance, creating a groundbreaking gorilla habitat without bars. Decades later, he returned to help cut the ribbon on the newly reimagined Congo Falls, symbolizing the lasting impact of his vision," a zoo news release read.

San Antonio Zoo Louise DiSabato, far left, returned to the zoo in 2025 to cut the ribbon on the new Congo Falls. Current San Antonio Zoo CEO--Tim Morrow--is pictured in the center.

The San Antonio Zoo also became a global leader in the conservation of the southern white rhinoceros in the 1970s under his leadership. The zoo would later unveil a plaque honoring DiSabato overlooking the Savanna habitat and southern white rhinos — as a tribute to his work on their behalf.

DiSabato was a founder of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium and in 1971 he was named a director of the newly formed American Association of Zoological Parks and Aquariums.