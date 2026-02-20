Plans approved for San Antonio's Valero Texas Open golf tournament

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners have teed off on plans for the 2026 Valero Texas Open golf tournament.

The third oldest PGA Tour tournament will be hosted by the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio on the far North Side.

The event is expected to attract more than 130 of the world's top pro golfers during its run from March 30 to April 5. They will compete for a nearly $10 million purse with the winner receiving just under $2 million.

The winner also gets a pair of brand new, shiny Valero Texas Open cowboy boots.

Brian Harman won last year's open, shooting nine under par. He has committed to returning this year.

In a post tournament interview in the media center last year, Harmon explained how he overcame play at times that wasn't his best stuff to win.

"Well, I've had to learn that lesson the hard way with a bunch of failures across my career where you look back at a tournament, like gosh, if I could have just kept my cool for a little bit longer, if I could have just hung in there for a little bit longer, maybe I could have made a run," he said.

"So. I just tried really hard ... to not let my emotions get out in front. As much as I wanted to think about winning and holding the trophy and calling my wife and telling her how happy I was, you don't get to do that until the job's done. Just left foot, right foot, finish the job and then you get to have fun," Harmon said.

Other early commitments include Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and J.J. Spaun.

The open has been played in San Antonio since 1922.

Past winners are a who's who in golf history: Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Nick Price, Justin Leonard, Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, and Brian Harman are among its champions.