Burnet County opposition to a massive power line grows more organized

Elected leaders in Burnet County, about 90 miles northwest of San Antonio, have formed a commission to exert more influence in the planning of a massive power line project that would cut through the scenic Hill Country.

The Burnet City Council in late February voted to join Burnet County commissioners on the Burnet County Highland Lakes Sub-Regional Planning Commission in connection with the power line project — proposed by the Lower Colorado River Authority and the private firm, Oncor.

The final path of the 200-mile 765-kV power line from Bell County to Schleicher County is not expected to be decided by the Public Utility Commission until this summer. But the area of study, includes Burnet County, and portions of Concho, Coryell, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Milam, San Saba, Tom Green and Williamson Counties. It's expected to be in service in the summer of 2030.

The commission, also known as the 391 Commission, for the local government code it was created under, is composed of two Burnet County commissioners, Damon Beierle of Precinct 2, and Frank Reilly of Precinct 4, and Burnet Mayor Gary Wideman and City Councilwoman Joyce Laudenschlager.

The mammoth power line includes 15-story towers with 200 feet of right of way and 300 to 400 feet of the same on turns.

Burnet County Judge Bryan Wilson said called the power line "massive." He said its proposed paths could have more closely followed along the same paths of existing infrastructure, such as rail lines and highways.

"In each one of the proposed routes and in the study area, they went through riparian areas, where there are just dozens of heritage ranches, 100 years old or more in the same family ... as well as right down the forks of the San Gabriel River, which is very environmentally sensitive land."

Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said while the power line would not pass through the city, it runs counter to city strategy to promote growth in the county that makes the Hill Country a desirable place to visit or relocate to.

And he said while the project can't be stopped, the 391 Commission can make it more difficult for the project to "destroy their way of life."

Vaughn said the 391 Commission will also be needed in similar battles ahead for the region.

"I believe the creation of the 391 can have a benefit in the future that we really need to explore and look into to help protect the Hill Country and the reason people like to come here."

Wilson echoed the same sentiment for a region that feels defenseless against increased encroachment.

"We have created a system in Texas, where every single morning, every single landowner is subject to eminent domain with no state or national policy that provides a limit," he said.

Texas Public Radio reached out to the Lower Colorado River Authority for comment on whether it could have more closely followed existing right-of-way paths during its planning for the power line but had not received a response before publication.