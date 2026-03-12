The Weekender: Music reigns supreme in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Weekend fun is in the air, and what’s going on is a lot of music.

First on deck, is the 2026 Tejano Music Awards.

“It is an amazing free event that showcases hundreds of Tejano bands and artists, plus there's all kinds of great food, drinks, artists and crafts, vendors and plenty to explore,” said Hemisfair's Krystina Sibley.

It all happens downtown, specifically at Hemisfair.

“It is really a massive celebration. So you can enjoy music on three stages,” Sibley said. There's also artist meet-and-greet events and, of course, the 2026, award winners.”

It all starts Thursday night and runs through Sunday evening.

On Saturday evening we turn to the Tobin Center. Here’s Troy Peters from Youth Orchestras San Antonio.

“YOSA has this annual tradition that we call Classic Albums Live, where we take on a pop or rock artist and try and explore their work with great performers, great guest artists, along with an orchestra,” Peters said.

This year it’s slightly different.

“This year, we're doing Billy Joel, and we're going to be presenting a lot of his greatest hits,” Peters said. "You know, this is a guy who has so many hits that it was actually tricky to choose what we're going to do in the show, but we're calling it 'Piano Man, the music of Billy Joel.'”

You can catch YOSA’s performance on Saturday night at the Tobin Center.

Then on Sunday Mitch Webb and the Swindles are playing in a Southtown.

They were taken by surprise with the passing of Augie Meyers.

“Sadly, we'll probably play a few Sir Douglas Quintet tunes,” he said. That's not unusual for us,” Webb said. “We are a very San Antonio-based band, and Augie was a dear friend of a lot of guys in the band.”

Webb said their mixture of musical genres all have their roots in San Antonio.

“We're a very San Antonio centric band. We play a combination of garage rock with conjunto music, and a wonderful country music blended in with it,” Webb said. “And it's the basic fundamental mix that San Antonio is built upon.”