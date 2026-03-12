Spring arrives in San Antonio soon, but not before a little more chill

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio could see some record highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend and get ready for things to green up with the official arrival of spring in the city set for March 20.

But Old Man Winter wants to play tourist in San Antonio at least one more time.

A cold front is expected to blow in fast across the region on Sunday night. San Antonio will see a low on Monday morning in the lower 40s and a Tuesday morning low in the upper 30s.

The high on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s and daytime highs closer to 80 will follow on Wednesday on Thursday.

With the high in the lower 90s on Sunday and a Tuesday morning low in the upper 30s, San Antonio residents will see a swing of more than 50 degrees in short order.

Sunday night and Monday will see gusty winds out of the north-northeast up to 30 and 35 miles per hour at times.

Unfortunately, the cold front is not expected to trigger any showers.