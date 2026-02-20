Magik Theatre undergoes renovations, provides accessible road tours around San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio’s Magik Theatre has been around for almost 32 years. In that time, it has produced road performances for 20 years to give other communities a chance to experience live theater. This time, it's hitting the road because its current home is undergoing renovations.

Managing Director Mel Zarb-Cousin said the theatre has thoughtfully scouted three accessible locations for its Magik on the Road tours.

The Magik Theatre / Courtesy photo A giant dragon head outside Overtime Theatre. Magik Theatre has held road performances for 20 years.

“We are taking our summer smash hit Dragons Love Tacos all around town,” said Zarb-Cousin. “So we are going into … some really well known, beloved locations like the Carver Center on the East Side, Texas A&M University on the South Side and the (San Pedro) Playhouse just north of downtown.”

The Magik Theatre’s home base at Hemisfair is undergoing renovations courtesy of the 2022 bond project.

Zarb-Cousin said the theater is trying to improve its accessibility. The theater was built in 1894, over 100 years before the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“I'm really excited to say that there will be an accessible entrance from our lobby into the auditorium,” said Zarb-Cousin. “Folks won't have to leave the theater, go around the building and then enter into a separate entrance. And we're also extending the ADA platform, so we'll have even more available seating. And again, it's just in alignment with our values of being the theater for young people in South Texas.”

Zarb-Cousin said accessibility is one of the Magik Theatre’s values, and it will continue to provide more inclusive features like sensory friendly options, which the theatre plans to add to its tour.

Magik Theatre / Courtesy photo Actors perform Red Riding Hood

In addition to Dragons Love Tacos, Magik Theatre will also perform Red Riding Hood on its summer tour.

San Antonio campuses interested in bringing the shows to their venues can fill out an interest form .

Magik Theatre is expected to reopen at its home in Hemisfair June 6.

“We will have our grand reopening ribbon cutting and the first night of our summer production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar," said Zarb-Cousin.