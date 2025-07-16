San Antonio Missions baseball team to play benefit game for Hill Country flood victims

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Missions baseball team will play a benefit game for Hill Country flood victims at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Aug. 9.

Team officials said players will wear the jerseys of the high school baseball teams in Kerrville, Ingram, Comfort, and Center Point to demonstrate their support of those communities.

Manu Ginobili — the team's owner, NBA champ and Hall of Famer — will throw out the first pitch of the game against the Springfield Cardinals.

TPR’s journalism is free to read, but not free to produce. If you believe in independent, local journalism, help us keep it going.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flooding that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country,” said Missions President Burl Yarbrough.

The jerseys will be autographed before being auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The Missions and the Round Rock Express, along with the Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf, are also pitching in to help Ingram Little League rebuild its fields after they were damaged in the flooding.