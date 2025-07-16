© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio Missions baseball team to play benefit game for Hill Country flood victims

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Nelson Wolff Stadium, home of the San Antonio Missions
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Nelson Wolff Stadium, home of the San Antonio Missions

The San Antonio Missions baseball team will play a benefit game for Hill Country flood victims at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Aug. 9.

Team officials said players will wear the jerseys of the high school baseball teams in Kerrville, Ingram, Comfort, and Center Point to demonstrate their support of those communities.

Manu Ginobili — the team's owner, NBA champ and Hall of Famer — will throw out the first pitch of the game against the Springfield Cardinals.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flooding that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country,” said Missions President Burl Yarbrough.

The jerseys will be autographed before being auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The Missions and the Round Rock Express, along with the Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf, are also pitching in to help Ingram Little League rebuild its fields after they were damaged in the flooding.

Signs direct volunteers and community members to relief centers in Kerrville.
Environment & Natural Resources
Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help
TPR Staff
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that 'no additional in-kind donations (clothing, food, supplies) are needed in Kerrville.' They said the best way to help is with monetary donations.
Brian Kirkpatrick
