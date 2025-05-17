San Antonio River cleanup highlights efforts to prevent 800 tons of trash from reaching the Gulf

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Volunteers were at the San Antonio River at Espada Park on the South Side Saturday morning to collect trash during a statewide campaign to keep Texas waterways clean.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Trash collected at Espada Park

Some volunteers picked up trash along the bank, and others used kayaks to find refuse.

Anna Castillo and Evan Johnson said they found a lot.

“Lots of plastic bags, water bottles, styrofoam cups, cigarette butts - tons of ‘em," they told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Volunteers collect trash at Espada Park

The program is a partnership between The Gulf Trust and H-E-B and was hosted by Keep San Antonio Beautiful.

Trash Free Gulf, a program of the Gulf Trust, is holding the statewide campaign throughout the month of May. The initiative aims to prevent over 800 tons of trash from reaching the Gulf.

Jay Kleburg is with the Gulf Trust.

“Ultimately what we’re going to do is collect data on the type of trash so that communities like San Antonio, and place like Abilene and elsewhere can hopefully fight the root cause of litter in our waterways," he said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Bags of Trash collected from the San Antonio River at Espada Park

By 10 a.m. volunteers had piled up several hundred pounds of litter.