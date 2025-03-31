Database charts more than 1,200 child deaths from abuse and neglect in Texas between 2018 and 2023

More than 1,200 Texas children died from abuse and neglect between fiscal 2018 and 2023. TPR launched the project "When Home is the Danger" to catalog how they died and what role the state played in trying to prevent the deaths.

Child abuse and neglect deaths often go unreported, and the role of the Department of Family and Protective Services is rarely mentioned to the public.

With this database, users can see how a child died, read the state's narrative from their investigation and see how the state previously interacted with the family.

Watch this video explainer: