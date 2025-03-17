Public invited to join family, friends to celebrate the life of Joe Gwathmey, founder of TPR

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Funeral services have been set to honor the life of Texas Public Radio's founder, Joe Gwathmey.

Gwathmey died from natural causes last week at the age of 84.

Services will be held Saturday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at Oak Meadow Methodist Church on the city's North Side.

Gwathmey was a part of a group that eventually evolved into the founding board of directors of National Public Radio.

He came to San Antonio in the late 1980s to bring NPR to the last large market in the county that did not have an NPR affiliate.

