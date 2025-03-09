Pop Madness at San Antonio Public Library celebrates pop culture

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Hundreds of people descended on the Central Library downtown for Pop Madness this past Saturday.

The event drew fans of pop culture, including cosplayers, authors, comedians, actors, social media influencers and more.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Cosplayers at Pop Madness at the San Antonio Library on March 8, 2025.

Scott Williams, the marketing manager at San Antonio Public Library, said, “Well, we’ve seen everything from the Ghostbusters to the Batman of San Antonio. … I just saw 'Dad Vader' walk by — that’s Darth Vader dressed in a robe with slippers and a mug of coffee.”

Jerry Clayton / TPR Cosplayer known as 'Dad Vader' at Pop Madness at the San Antonio Public Library on March 8, 2025.

Comedian, actor and podcaster Paul Scheer appeared and signed autographs for fans at the event, with a long line waiting to meet him.

Courtesy photo / Oli Pettigrew Oli Pettigrew (left) and Paul Scheer pose at Pop Madness at the San Antonio Public Library on March 8, 2025.

Social media stars were there too. Oli Pettigrew is better known to his fans on social media as “That Englishman in Texas” He comments on life in Texas from a different perspective.

“So I sorta like get how Texans think. I always say that Texas is not just a state — it's a state of mind. So I kind of explain Texas to Texans and non-Texans alike.” Pettigrew added.

Pop Madness is in its 8th year at the San Antonio Public Library.