San Antonio high school marching band takes home top prize in Metallica competition

A San Antonio high school marching band took home the grand prize in a national marching band competition hosted by the rock band, Metallica.

Northside ISD's Sotomayor High School was crowned the winner in the contest's large high school category.

The school will take home the $20,000 prize to purchase musical equipment for their program.

The "For Whom the Band Tolls" competition challenged high school bands to incorporate Metallica songs into their shows.

Sotomayor’s show — titled Master of Puppets — incorporated iconic Metallica songs like "Nothing Else Matters" and "Master of Puppets."

Texas schools were well-represented in the competition — Seven Lakes High School in Katy took home second place in the large high school category, while Richland High School in North Texas placed third.

This is the second year in a row a San Antonio-area school has placed in the contest.

Boerne High School's marching band program tied for first place last year and won $15,000 in the medium high school band category.

The deadline for submissions in the competition's collegiate level has been extended through November 2025.

Watch Sotomayor High School’s winning performance below: