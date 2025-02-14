© 2025 Texas Public Radio
‘Tap-to-pay’ now available on all VIA buses in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:02 PM CST
Joey Palacios
/
TPR

VIA riders will now be able to pay bus fares using Apple, Google Pay, or Samsung mobile wallets, along with contactless debit and credit cards.

VIA began installing new fare boxes across its fleet in November and completed the project in mid-January. The feature became available on all buses this week.

Fares will remain unchanged at $1.30 per trip. Cash fares will still be accepted.

The update also includes the launch of VIA’s new goCard Lite smartcard, which will replace the previous pre-loaded magnetic strip e-cards.

Riders can purchase or exchange fare cards at VIA’s Customer Service ticket windows. The pre-loaded smartcards will be available to purchase at most H-E-B locations.

VIA said the new payment system will provide more options to pay, speed boarding, and reduced delays on buses.

Customers with questions or concerns can call VIA at (210) 362-2020.

