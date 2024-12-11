© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio-area high school removes doors to restrooms to deter vaping

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:21 PM CST
A man smokes a disposable vape.
Carl Recine
/
Reuters
A man smokes a disposable vape.

A high school in Boerne Independent School District has removed hallway doors leading into restrooms in an effort to crack down on student vaping.

Officials at Samuel V. Champion High School said this move comes amid an uptick of reports of students vaping on school grounds.

The campus has also taken additional measures to ensure student safety, including additional hallway and restroom monitoring.

Restroom stall doors were all left in place.

The district has zero-tolerance for vaping. Use of any vapes or e-cigarettes violates BISD's Student Code of Conduct.

"Thank you to all of those who have shown their support for the added measures and to the students who have shown concern for the increasing number of vapes being brought onto their campus," the district said in a statement.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRvapingBoerne ISD
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro