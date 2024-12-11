San Antonio-area high school removes doors to restrooms to deter vaping

A high school in Boerne Independent School District has removed hallway doors leading into restrooms in an effort to crack down on student vaping.

Officials at Samuel V. Champion High School said this move comes amid an uptick of reports of students vaping on school grounds.

The campus has also taken additional measures to ensure student safety, including additional hallway and restroom monitoring.

Restroom stall doors were all left in place.

The district has zero-tolerance for vaping. Use of any vapes or e-cigarettes violates BISD's Student Code of Conduct .

"Thank you to all of those who have shown their support for the added measures and to the students who have shown concern for the increasing number of vapes being brought onto their campus," the district said in a statement.