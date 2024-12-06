Rock 'n' Roll running marathon in San Antonio may see 20,000 participants this chilly weekend

Organizers of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series expect 20,000 participants in its 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon this weekend in downtown San Antonio.

Around 3,425 people have registered for the marathon, 12,000 for the half marathon, 2,650 for the 5K, and 2,100 for the 10K.

The oldest man running is 90-year-old Justo Aquino of San Antonio who will compete in the 10K. The oldest woman is 85-year-old Ladene Dowell of Melrose, Massachusetts, who will join the 5K.

The youngest boy running is 8-year-old Sean Barrera of McAllen. The youngest girl is 8-year-old Evelyn Alexander of Helotes. Both will run in the 5K.

The entrants also include 53-year-old Angela Lee of Schertz, who survived cancer both as a child and as an adult. She will run in the 5K.

Fifty-year-old Kristen Teeter of San Antonio underwent a physical transformation, losing 150 of 300 pounds to run in the half-marathon. And 53-year-old Michael Vasquez of San Antonio weighed more than 300 pounds a year ago and could not run for 30 seconds. After hard work and dedication, he is prepared to run in the 10K.

Several paralympic entrants are also ready to take in the running series this weekend, as is 50-year-old Ricardo Reyna Jr. of Boerne, who is legally blind.

The 5K and 10K runs both start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the UTSA downtown campus. The 5K will travel down Houston into downtown and will include the following streets or avenues: Live Oak, Austin, West Jones, Broadway, Brooklyn, North St. Mary's, Avenue A, and Navarro. The finish line is on Navarro.

The 10K runners will follow much of the same route, but instead of turning onto Broadway with the 5Kers, they will peel off and continue on the following streets or avenues: West Jones, and Camden, Newell, East Park, East Euclid, West Josephine, East Ashby, Belknap, West Dewey Place, North Main, Howard, West Cypress, Brooklyn, North St. Mary's, Avenue A. and Navarro.

The full and half marathons begin on Sunday at 7 a.m. This map shows the best views of their long routes and those of the 5K and 10K routes.

Motorists should try to avoid the areas for a couple of hours due to road closures. Barricades will be removed once runners are no longer expected to pass down streets.

The National Weather Service reports sprinkles or showers are likely at run time for the 5K and 10K on Saturday. The starting time temperature will be around 46. Sprinkles and showers are possible but less likely for Sunday's half and full marathons. The starting time temperature will be around 50.