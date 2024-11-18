San Antonio's Christmas tree arrives downtown on Tuesday

The HEB Christmas tree will arrive at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio on a large truck on Tuesday morning.

A crew will then work to hoist it upright and decorations will follow.

City officials said motorists can expect Pecan Street to be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday for the tree delivery.

The Rotary Ice Rink opened at Travis Park on Nov. 15. It will remain open through Jan. 5.

Centro Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park in 2023

The arrival of the Christmas tree and opening of the ice rink signal the beginning of the holiday season in downtown San Antonio.

City officials said the Christmas tree will be formally lit during a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29. Motorists can expect Pecan Street between Navarro and Jefferson — and Jefferson, from Pecan to Travis — to be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the tree lighting.

The San Antonio River Walk will be lit with Christmas lights on Nov. 30. It will remain illuminated through Jan. 5.

The Alamo Christmas lights will be aglow from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other December events coming up include Taste of Houston Streer on Dec. 3. Houston Street, from Navarro to St. Mary's, will be closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day.

And The Rock 'n' Roll 5K/10K is Dec. 7 downtown. It will require Houston Street to be closed at 2 a.m. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Houston Street will reopen on a rolling basis shortly after the race starts and is expected to be fully open by 11 a.m. on race day.