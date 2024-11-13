Small town? Nah. New Braunfels ranked as one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

New Braunfels continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

A study conducted by SmartAsset ranked 610 cities across the U.S. based on the one-year change in population, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Silver Spring, Maryland, ranked first for one-year population growth at 12.86%, while New Braunfels followed closely at 12.49%.

The rest of the top five populations for one-year growth are also in Texas and Maryland, including Glen Burnie, Maryland and Texas cities Georgetown and Atascocita (northeast of Houston).

New Braunfels grew by nearly 30% over five years to almost 111,000 people. The size of the working-age population in New Braunfels, ages 20 to 54, also grew by nearly 22% over one year.

The data uses the city limits as a boundary and not the metropolitan area.

By comparison, New Braunfels neighbor San Antonio, the second largest city in Texas, grew by 1.5% to 1.49 million residents during the same time. Austin grew by 0.45% to 979,700 people. Houston, the largest city in the Lone Star State, saw its population increase to 2.31 million, or about 0.31%.

Joey Palacios contributed to this report.