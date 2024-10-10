Today is another Ozone Action Day in San Antonio

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality designated today as another Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area.

It was the second day in a row this week and the eleventh such day in 2024. Thursday's air quality was also declared problematic.

This means San Antonians could suffer from breathing problems if they spend too much time outside.

A statement from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District earlier this week explained that ozone pollution will be so high that people with asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis should stay indoors. Young children and older adults could be affected too.

There's just a lot of sun and very little breeze.

Metro Health asked residents earlier this week to voluntarily take the following steps to help keep pollution levels from getting worse:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.

Turning a vehicle off instead of idling.

Setting thermostats two to three degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Carpooling or using public transportation.

Combining errands to reduce trips.