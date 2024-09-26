Canyon Lake region trembles from rare 2.1 earthquake

An earthquake with magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit about six miles southeast of Canyon Lake, just before noon on Thursday.

According to Database.Earth, people in the immediate area felt the quake. It was rather shallow, at just under two kilometers below the Earth's surface.

Shallow earthquakes are considered between 0 and 70 km deep.

While shallow quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes, there were no reports of serious damage.

Just last week a 5.1 magnitude quake occurred north of Midland in West Texas.