Canyon Lake region trembles from rare 2.1 earthquake
An earthquake with magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit about six miles southeast of Canyon Lake, just before noon on Thursday.
According to Database.Earth, people in the immediate area felt the quake. It was rather shallow, at just under two kilometers below the Earth's surface.
Shallow earthquakes are considered between 0 and 70 km deep.
While shallow quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes, there were no reports of serious damage.
Just last week a 5.1 magnitude quake occurred north of Midland in West Texas.
New research from Southern Methodist University is looking at how wastewater injection impacts seismic activity in Texas. The hope is to better predict where earthquakes may hit and how strong they might be.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.