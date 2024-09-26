© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Canyon Lake region trembles from rare 2.1 earthquake

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:40 PM CDT
A waveform seismograph registers a minor seismic movement.
A waveform seismograph registers a minor seismic movement.

An earthquake with magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit about six miles southeast of Canyon Lake, just before noon on Thursday.

According to Database.Earth, people in the immediate area felt the quake. It was rather shallow, at just under two kilometers below the Earth's surface.

Shallow earthquakes are considered between 0 and 70 km deep.

While shallow quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes, there were no reports of serious damage.

Just last week a 5.1 magnitude quake occurred north of Midland in West Texas.

This Sept. 24, 2013, file photo shows a jar holding waste water from hydraulic fracturing is held up to the light at a recycling site in Midland, Texas. Texas was among the first states in the country in 2011 to pass a hydraulic fracturing disclosure law, which supporters called a popular and landmark piece of legislation designed to improve transparency. Environmentalists complained, though, that the Texas legislation gave industry-wide latitude in deciding what ingredients to make public.
Environment & Natural Resources
Can we predict earthquakes in Texas? SMU researchers study wastewater injection to find out
Bekah Morr
New research from Southern Methodist University is looking at how wastewater injection impacts seismic activity in Texas. The hope is to better predict where earthquakes may hit and how strong they might be.
Steve Short
