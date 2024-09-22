The Alamo is now offering guided tours in Spanish for the first time
The Alamo is now offering guided tours of the historic site in Spanish.
Texas' most popular tourist attraction previously offered self-guided tours in English, Spanish, German, French and Chinese.
The first-ever Spanish language guided tour was held on Saturday as part of its Tejanos at the Alamo Day celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
It was conducted by a trained guide who spoke through visitor headsets. Officials say the tours will continue running five days a week — Wednesdays through Sundays at 10:15 a.m. — and are priced at $45 for adults and $35 dollars for children.
This effort is a part of a wider one to tell a more diverse perspective of the entire history of the mission-turned fortress — the site of the 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution against Mexico.
Groups representing Indigenous people, Mexican Americans and Black Americans have pushed for a more diverse history-telling from the state and the Alamo itself about the people and events before, during, and after the battle.
The Alamo is currently undergoing a massive $550 million expansion with the construction of a new visitor center and museum scheduled to open in 2027.