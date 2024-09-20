San Antonio man and woman receive nearly 20 years after their dogs killed elderly Air Force veteran

The couple whose pit bulls killed an 81-year-old Air Force veteran were sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on Friday after a week of testimony in a downtown San Antonio courtroom.

State District Judge Velia Meza sentenced Christian Alexander Moreno to 18 years and fined him $5,000. The judge sentenced Abilene Schnieder to 15 years in prison and imposed the same fine.

Both Moreno and Schnieder were also prohibited from owning dogs again.

Last month the couple pleaded guilty to dangerous dog attack causing death, which is a second degree felony. The plea deal included the dismissal of the charges of recklessly causing injury to an elderly person.

Last February, the couple's pit bulls scaled their fenced yard in their West Side neighborhood, attacking Juanita “Janie” Najera, the wife of Air Force veteran Ramon Najera.

Janie Najera was hospitalized for her injuries, and Ramon Najera died in the hospital from his injuries.

The Najeras were in the West Side neighborhood visiting a friend, a neighbor of Moreno and Schnieder, when the dogs attacked. Janie Najera was attacked first. When she screamed for help, the dogs turned on the 81-year-old veteran, fatally injuring him.

The dogs later attacked other people who attempted to help, including a fire department captain who responded to the scene.

The incident was among a series of dog attacks across the city last year, resulting in another death and several injuries