San Antonio, Bexar County task force makes arrests in shootings outside JBSA Chapman Training Annex

Two people were arrested in connection with some shots fired outside a gate at JBSA-Lackland last month.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on Wednesday that the investigation was a joint effort by the SAPD, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, DPS, FBI, and ATF.

Joseph Jimenez, 19, and Ricardo Samaniego, 18, were apprehended in recent days.

"Ballistic evidence was collected, and it led us to believe Jimenez was the suspect in the stolen vehicle seen near JBSA hours after the shooting," McManus said. "Video evidence was collected showing Jimenez was in fact the same suspect."

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar added that testing done on shell casings found at the scene matched those of shell casings at an unrelated shooting, leading to the suspects.

Nobody was hit in the incident outside Lackland.

The main gate of the JBSA Chapman Training Annex was closed for several hours after security guards exchanged gunfire with shooters.

A JBSA history explained that the facility hosts courses for airmen "pursuing combat control, pararescue, special reconnaissance and tactical air control party specialties" for the Special Warfare Training Wing.

The facility was originally named the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Training Annex, the history explained. But in 2020, it was renamed to honor Master Sgt. John A. Chapman, "an Air Force combat controller who gave his life fighting in Afghanistan in 2002." He trained at Lackland Air Force Base in 1989.

In 2018, Chapman posthumously received the Medal of Honor for actions he took to try to save a wounded colleague in Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, despite his own wounds received in the battle. "He is the fourth Air Force enlisted Airman to earn the Medal of Honor," the history noted.