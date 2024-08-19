Keeping Families Together immigration program kicks off application process

Starting Monday, August 19, certain immigrant spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens can apply for temporary legal status and a potential pathway to citizenship under the Biden administration's Keeping Families Together initiative.

Before the program, many immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally had to relocate to their country of origin, often for several years, before returning to the U.S. legally.

"It’s been a while since immigrant communities have received some good news," said Renata Castro, founder of immigration firm USA 4 All. "The Keeping Families Together Act really gave immigrants, the mixed-status families, some hope that the United States Government will start making accommodations that will recognize the fear that many immigrants have about the adjudication of their cases through consular processing."

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency estimates 500,000 spouses and 50,000 stepchildren are eligible for parole under the program.

"It’s important to point out that not everybody is eligible for this program just because you’re married to a U.S. citizen," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of immigrant civil rights organization FIEL. "There could be some nuances in there. So it’s important for folks to double check to make sure that they do qualify for this program."

Noncitizen spouses of U.S. citizens are eligible if:



They've lived continuously in the country since at least June 17, 2014

They were married on or before June 17, 2024

Noncitizen stepchildren of U.S. citizens are eligible if:



They've lived continuously in the country since June 17, 2024

They were under the age of 21 and not married on June 17, 2024

They have a noncitizen parent who married a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024, or before their 18th birthday

Applicants must have no disqualifying criminal history and must not be considered a threat to public safety, national security or border security. They also must be in the U.S. without admission or parole. Applicants must submit biometrics and undergo background checks.

Castro encouraged applicants to speak with a licensed attorney.

"Whenever a new law is enacted, unscrupulous individuals will try to take advantage of immigrant communities by selling cases even though they’re not licensed attorneys," she said. "Be very careful when selecting a provider for your case because this program doesn’t mean everyone who’s married to a U.S. citizen will get their papers. It just means that there’s a new alternative."

For Houston-area residents, FIEL is offering assistance with filing paperwork for the program.

"FIEL does have attorneys on staff," Espinosa said. "We’ve been doing this type of work for a very long time, so we’re hoping to help out as many people in the Houston area as possible."