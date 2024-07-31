VIA’s proposed upgrade aims to reduce onboarding time for riders with disabilities

VIA Metropolitan Transit introduced the Quantum on Friday. It’s a proposed new automatic system for wheelchair users that would reduce the amount of time it takes to onboard.

Currently VIA uses what’s known as the Q-Pod system on all of its buses where the user faces forward on the bus. It consists of straps and hooks, which the driver must tie down to the wheelchair for security. The Quantum allows passengers to secure themselves without assistance from the driver using a rollout ramp to enter the bus and a system of automatic arms holding their chair in place.

Under a proposal, VIA buses would carry at least one Quantum per bus. However, the potential rollout will depend on rider feedback to determine if VIA ends up using the system or not.

Quantum, which is produced by Q’Straint, has been used in other markets and is in the early stages of being tested by VIA. The same company makes the Q-pod.

“We've had it in the market for about eight years,” said Mitch Drouillard, Southern Regional Manager Transit and Rail at Q'Straint. “We have equipment on every one of your vehicles here at VIA.”

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR Mitch Drouillard, Southern Regional Manager Transit and Rail at Q'Straint, explains how the Quantum works during a demonstration.

The Quantum is built so that the wheelchair is facing the rear side of the bus when the passenger boards.

“In Europe and even Canada, and throughout the rest of the world, that is the primary way, the only way that people are transported, " said Drouillard.” It's because it's the safest way to travel.”

After they are in place, with a push of a button, the arms of the device come down to both sides of the wheelchair applying up to 50 pounds of pressure on the wheels to lock them and prevent the chair from moving.

“This Quantum will come down, and when it comes down and secures, it’s always adjusting. So sometimes you'll make a turn, and you'll feel your wheelchair kind of swivel. The Quantum will just non-stop—and always tighten.”

The Q-Pod system has the wheelchair user facing forward on the bus and consists of straps and hooks that need to be manually applied.

“We're not going to do two rear facings. We want to make sure that when we do this it's a transition that everyone can get acclimated and to get feedback before we put all our eggs in one basket,” said Mike Zamora, the fleet foreman for maintenance at VIA.

During Friday’s demonstration a handful of potential riders experienced the equipment firsthand including Miguel Castro.

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR In the yellow vest, Mitch Drouillard, explains how The Quantum works. Inside the vehicle, Miguel Castro is testing out the Quantum.

“I felt very secure and I felt I actually felt better than I do with the regular tie downs. It does feel a little weird when it is tightening on the chair,” Castro said “We weren't able to drive around, but I could tell that it was very secure,” Castro continued.

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR Miguel Castro gives his feedback on The Quantum.

This will only be on the city buses. Paratransit, which is VIA’s door-to-door van service for the elderly and disabled, will not acquire the new system.

Friday’s demonstration was an icebreaker. A timeline for when the quantum will be considered hasn’t been set but a spokesperson for VIA said rider input is being gathered before the next steps are decided.