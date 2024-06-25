© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Police hunt for possibly shirtless man who fled from Bexar County Courthouse

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:02 PM CDT
Pedro Andres Escamilla
Courtesy photo
/
Bexar County Sheriff's Department
Pedro Andres Escamilla

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searched on Tuesday for a man who allegedly fled from the county courthouse.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that Pedro Andres Escamilla, 27, was last seen running south from the courthouse, along the River Walk, wearing a khaki shirt and khaki pants.

They added that they believed he had discarded his shirt.

It was not clear why he may have fled the facility.

He was described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone with any information about Escamilla's whereabouts should contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

