Hyundai and SAPD promote free weekend-long event to fix theft-prone vehicles

San Antonio police and Hyundai teamed up to promote a weekend event for vehicle owners to get a free software upgrade to reduce vehicle thefts.

Around 20,000 area Hyundais are in need of the software fix to reduce the thefts of key starting models from 2011 through 2021.

A rash of Hyundai thefts started after a social media video showed how to do it.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Hyundai vehicles like these on display at Gustafson Stadium on May 30, 2024 can undergo the free software upgrade to reduce vehicle thefts.

Police Chief William McManus is glad to see Hyundai upgrade vehicles at Gustafson Stadium at 7001 Culebra Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

"This event in my opinion is long overdue. We've had way too many vehicles stolen in San Antonio and I think this will help the cause," he said.

David VandeLinde, the vice president of Hyundai Motors America, said there will be an air-conditioned area for vehicle owners to wait in during the drive-up event.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR San Antonio Police Chief William McManus speaks to reporters during a news conference at Gustafson Stadium in the NISD on May 30, 2024.

"All we need is your car and your serial number, and it'll take about 20 to 30 minutes to process your vehicle," he said.

VandeLinde said a vehicle window sticker will also be affixed to notify would-be thieves of the upgrade.

He said all Hyundai vehicle owners who visit the stadium can receive a free steering wheel lock as another step to prevent vehicle thefts.

The Hyundai Elantra was the top stolen vehicle in San Antonio last year, according to police.

McManus said vehicle thefts overall in the city took a dip during the last quarter of 2023. Police said vehicles are often stolen to be used in other crimes, illegally sold, or for joy rides.

The best prevention is to lock doors, park vehicles inside home garages, and park in well-lit or high visibility areas.