42-year-old man at center of DPS facility crash in Brenham facing felony murder charge





42-year-old Clenard Parker is now charged with felony murder six days after he rammed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Brenham Department of Public Safety facility, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division filed three other charges against Parker on Thursday including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Parker, who lived in Chapel Hill, crashed into the office last week just a day after workers in the office had denied him a commercial driver's license. He was arrested at the scene of the incident.

Six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals following the crash.

Public safety officials earlier this week identified the deceased person as 78-year-old Bobby Huff. Two victims remain in critical condition, according to the department on Thursday.

According to arrest records earlier this week, Parker is also facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a set bond of $500,000 each. He's also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.

"We will prosecute this person to the full extent of the law," Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst said during a Friday press conference. "This will not be tolerated, not in my hometown, and not in our home state."

Kolkhorst said the crash was an intentional act of violence against innocent citizens and people working at the facility.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz said local law enforcement was pursuing Parker at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The Brenham Driver License Office at 975 U.S. Highway 290, will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Customers with scheduled appointments at the Brenham office will be contacted by the DPS Driver License Division, according to the department.

