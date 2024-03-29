Concrete truck driver arrested in fatal Hays CISD bus crash

The driver of a concrete truck has been arrested in the fatal Hays CISD bus crash last week, Texas DPS officials confirmed.

Jerry Hernandez, 42, was arrested on a warrant for criminally negligent homicide. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for a bond violation out of Hays County.

Deon Cockrell, a spokesperson for DPS, said both warrants were served Friday afternoon at a residence in Bastrop County. Hernandez was taken into custody without incident.

The school bus was heading west on SH 21 when the concrete truck veered into its lane and hit the front of the bus, forcing it to roll over. The bus was carrying 44 pre-K students and 11 adult chaperones back from a field trip to a zoo in Bastrop County.

Five-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, a student at Tom Green Elementary in Hays County, died in the crash. Ryan Wallace, 33, who was driving a car behind the bus, was also killed.

Cockrell said a Bastrop County District Court issued a warrant Thursday for a blood sample from Hernandez. According to documents obtained by CBS Austin, Hernandez told a DPS investigator he had smoked marijuana the night before the crash, got only three hours sleep, and used cocaine before going to work.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 KUT News. To see more, visit KUT News.