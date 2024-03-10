© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women’s march highlights unrest over Palestine and human rights issues

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio, Texas Community Health News
Published March 10, 2024 at 9:07 PM CDT
Dozens of people participated in the International Women’s Day March on Sunday. They called for peace in Gaza and protections for women's rights and the LBGTQ community.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
/
TPR
Dozens of people participated in the International Women’s Day March on Sunday. They called for peace in Gaza and protections for women's rights and the LBGTQ community.

The Mujeres Marcharan Coalition hosted the annual women’s march on Sunday at Milam Park.

“Peace through liberation, liberation through struggle, from Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go” was the theme for this year.

Before the march, speakers discussed immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, and the war in Gaza.

Dominique Renteria, one of the organizers, said they have been a part of outreach for the coalition since last year, but this was their first year to help plan the event.

The process to make this event happen takes a few months, with all local organizations coming together to advocate for human rights, Renteria explained.

Esmeralda Gonzalez attended the rally at Milam Park on Sunday and called for greater support of women's rights.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
/
TPR
Esmeralda Gonzalez attended the rally at Milam Park on Sunday and called for greater support of women's rights.

“We’re living in a post Roe v Wade, we’ve been asking for our reproductive rights back, queer people have been asking for protection,” Renteria said. “Clearly we’re not being listened to, so marches like International Women’s Day march is just really important for us to get our voices heard.”

The first International Women’s Day March in San Antonio was held in 1983. The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, Fuerza Unida, and PEACE Initiative joined later to organize the event.

The Mujeres Marcharan Coalition advocates for five main goals: Equal Human Rights, living free of oppression, ending militarized borders, calling for ceasefire in Palestine and a sustainable future.

Kayla Razo, a senior at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), helped organize the event and was a part of outreach at UTSA. Her feminist theory professor encouraged her to participate in the event.

“I think it’s especially important being in a red state just because I don’t think that not only women’s rights, but a lot of different rights aren’t talked about enough,” she said. “It’s rough that we still have to fight for change.”

Jacque Salame's outfit demanded a ceasefire in Gaza. She attended the International Women's Day rally at Milam Park on Sunday.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
/
TPR
Jacque Salame's outfit demanded a ceasefire in Gaza. She attended the International Women's Day rally at Milam Park on Sunday.

Veteran anti-war organizer Jules Vaquera also helped organize the event. She said working in a fem centric space was a new special experience for her.

“Having a supportive community of people who are like minded and share your values, I think that is very important,” Vaquera added.

The rally kicked off the event with speakers who advocated for equal human rights, poetry inspired by Palestine. Marchers waved Palestinian flags and chanted “ceasefire now” and “free free Palestine.”

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesPalestineHuman RightsWomen
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio, Texas Community Health News
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a journalism major at Texas State University, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia using public health data. She plans to stay in South Texas after graduation to build a career in journalism focused on women’s rights and human rights.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio, Texas Community Health News