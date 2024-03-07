© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In light of political hate speech, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro invites widow to State of the Union

Texas Public Radio | By Pablo De La Rosa
Published March 7, 2024 at 1:58 PM CST
Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) speaks during a press conference with House Democrats about ongoing negotiations on immigration and the border, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.
Graeme Sloan
/
Reuters
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro announced his decision to bring Priscilla Martinez as a guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

Priscilla Martinez’s husband, 35 year old Aaron Martinez, was allegedly killed last year in Kaufman County by a neighbor, Trevor McEuen, who had expressed anti-Latino sentiments at the couple.

Castro said he hoped Martinez’s presence brings attention to white supremacy, xenophobia and hate — and the connection between current anti-immigrant sentiments in politics and violence toward migrants.

“The more right wing lies that are told to incite fear and resentment about immigrants — that is going to affect the Latino community,” Castro said. “That puts a target on the backs of Latinos. So I expect that we will likely see, unfortunately, more hate crimes because of that.”

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)
Government/Politics
State of the Union: What is Biden expected to say?
Biden will deliver the speech Thursday before Congress.

Martinez told TPR that McEuen repeatedly harassed her family and told them Latinos and immigrants were not welcome in Kaufman County.

“He came over here at a very young age,” said Martinez about her husband Aaron. “You know, just like any other Mexican or Latino person that wants to come over here for the American dream. And his dream was taken away from him.”

McEuen was charged with murder in the incident and remains in custody.

Castro and the family call for hate crime charges in the incident, which Castro said may require involvement from federal prosecutors.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News State of the UnionJoaquín CastroTop Stories
Pablo De La Rosa
Pablo De La Rosa is a freelance journalist reporting statewide with Texas Public Radio and nationally with NPR from the Texas-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, from where he originates. He’s the host of the daily Spanish-language newscast TPR Noticias Al Día.
See stories by Pablo De La Rosa