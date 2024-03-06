© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, censured by the Texas GOP, headed to a primary runoff

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 6, 2024 at 1:11 AM CST
Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) during a television interview at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
Sipa USA/Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via Reuter
/
X07185
Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) during a television interview at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales faces a GOP runoff challenge in his bid for a third term representing Congressional District 23.

Gonzales did not reach the 50% threshold and will run against political newcomer Brandon Herrera in May.

Herrera is a gun manufacturer and social media influencer who focuses on firearm-related topics. He campaigned on what he says was a failure of Gonzales to live up to the values of his constituency.

The race was watched closely by the Republican Party, which censured Gonzales over his support of gay marriage and gun safety. The winner will face Democratic candidate Santos Limon in the general election in November.

Limon is a civil engineer and small business owner. He has campaigned on strengthening the Child Health Insurance Program in Texas and wants to bring more health care clinics to the district.

District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

The district has changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the last decade, with Republicans holding an edge in recent years.

Texas Congressional District 23
By TexasPoliGIS - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113634385
/
Wikipedia
Texas Congressional District 23
Government/Politics
Live results: 2024 Texas primary elections
TPR Staff
Here are the latest updates on all the races in the Texas 2024 primary elections, including those of interest for the San Antonio area and South Texas.

Tags
News Top StoriesCongressional District 23Tony GonzalesElection 2024
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton