Joyce Slocum, TPR president and CEO, in hospice care

Joyce Slocum, TPR's president and CEO, was hospitalized this week due to complications from colon cancer.

In a statement on Thursday, TPR and Slocum's family added that she has transitioned to hospice care.

"TPR must share the difficult news that President & CEO, Joyce Slocum, was hospitalized this weekend due to complications from a recurrence of her colon cancer, and has now transitioned to hospice care," the statement read. "Her family and the TPR staff are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for Joyce."

TPR's statement added that the nonprofit's board of directors named Rebecca Caven, vice president of development, to serve as interim CEO.

Slocum, 66, joined TPR in 2014 after several years at NPR in Washington D.C. In 2011, she served as NPR's interim CEO and president.