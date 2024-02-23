© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Working Beyond The March' event honoring MLK happening this weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST
MLK March file photo
City of San Antonio
MLK March file photo

The “City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March,” event takes place this weekend on Feb. 24 and 25.

Organizers were forced to cancel the original MLK Day march in January due to inclement weather.

The event will be held at Pittman-Sullivan Park on the city’s East Side on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festivities will include food booths, local business and health agency vendors, and a main stage featuring some of the speakers that were originally to appear after the previous MLK march.

The “Working Beyond the March” event is sponsored by The San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a volunteer organization the leads the efforts in the city paying tribute to King.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesMartin Luther King Jr.City of San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton