'Working Beyond The March' event honoring MLK happening this weekend

The “City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March,” event takes place this weekend on Feb. 24 and 25.

Organizers were forced to cancel the original MLK Day march in January due to inclement weather.

The event will be held at Pittman-Sullivan Park on the city’s East Side on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festivities will include food booths, local business and health agency vendors, and a main stage featuring some of the speakers that were originally to appear after the previous MLK march.

The “Working Beyond the March” event is sponsored by The San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a volunteer organization the leads the efforts in the city paying tribute to King.