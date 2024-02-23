© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saturday rally at San Antonio City Hall to mark two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST
A Ukrainian family attends a San Antonio vigil held on February 23, 2023, commemorating the one year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kayla Padilla
/
TPR
A Ukrainian family attends a San Antonio vigil held on February 23, 2023, commemorating the one year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A rally will take place at City Hall on Saturday to mark two years since the larger Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Residents are invited to express support and ask questions.

The event is sponsored by the San Antonio Ukrainian Homestead Project. It will take place at City Hall at 100 Military Plaza downtown on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Russia’s invasion in 2021 has left thousands of soldiers and civilians dead and caused millions of Ukrainians to flee the country. Many have taken up residence in San Antonio.

Locally, the San Antonio Ukrainian Homestead Project works to preserve the heritage and language of Ukraine.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesUkraineUkraine WarCity of San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton