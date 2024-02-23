Saturday rally at San Antonio City Hall to mark two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A rally will take place at City Hall on Saturday to mark two years since the larger Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Residents are invited to express support and ask questions.

The event is sponsored by the San Antonio Ukrainian Homestead Project. It will take place at City Hall at 100 Military Plaza downtown on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Russia’s invasion in 2021 has left thousands of soldiers and civilians dead and caused millions of Ukrainians to flee the country. Many have taken up residence in San Antonio.

Locally, the San Antonio Ukrainian Homestead Project works to preserve the heritage and language of Ukraine.