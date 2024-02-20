San Antonio may consider a pet deposit assistance program to help mitigate stray animals

A San Antonio councilman wants to increase local pet adoptions by renters by helping to pay pet rent deposits.

San Antonio District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez filed a Council Consideration Request (CCR) on Feb. 16 to create the new pet deposit assistance program.

The proposed city program would pay, either in full or part, pet deposits for individuals who choose to foster or adopt pets from San Antonio's Animal Care Services, or partner shelters.

It aims to address strays and roaming animals in San Antonio.

"The high numbers of stray and roaming pets in San Antonio pose a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of both residents and animals," McKee-Rodriguez said in a news release.

"I will continue to work with our Animal Care Services department to find innovative ways to address the issue, and am pleased to partner with the San Antonio Apartment Association to find safe, long-term homes for our city's pets."

The CCR currently has supporting signatures from several other council members, including Sukh Kaur, Adriana Rocha-Garcia, Teri Castillo, and Melissa Cabello-Havrda.

The next step in the process includes scheduling the item on an upcoming Governance Committee agenda.

San Antonio ACS recently stepped up its enforcement as part of its strategic plan. The plan aims to promote personal and public safety and to help people feel safe from animals while walking in neighborhoods and streets.

The agency reported it added 20 officers since the start of this fiscal year as part of the plan.

More than 2,300 citations have been issued so far, and more than 11,000 animals have been brought into the shelter.