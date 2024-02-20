Two more earthquakes recorded in Karnes County, southeast of San Antonio

Two more earthquakes struck near Falls City on Monday morning, less than an hour's drive away from San Antonio.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the strongest quake at 3.3., and the other a close 3.2 on the Richter Scale.

The USGS explained that is considered a slight quake that can be felt by people, but rarely causes damage. Items in a room can visibly shake.

Monday's quakes follow a total of four temblors on Saturday morning near the Karnes County town of 500.

The strongest of the Saturday morning quakes in that series was 4.7, considered a light earthquake, which can rattle indoor items and sometimes be felt by people outside.

San Antonio residents took to social media to report feeling the ground shake in the early morning hours. The earthquakes were felt as far away as Round Rock.

Monday's incident brings the number of quakes since last week to 19.

Falls City is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.