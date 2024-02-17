Multiple earthquakes in Falls City felt in San Antonio

A series of earthquakes centered near Falls City were felt in San Antonio early Saturday morning. A total of four tremblors happened between midnight and 1 am, the strongest being a 4.7 on the Richter scale according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

San Antonio residents took to social media to report feeling the ground shake in the early morning hours. The earthquakes were felt as far away as Round Rock.

Just felt that earthquake here in San Antonio! So did my daughter and wow that was a solid one! — Eloy Tijerina (@soy_eloy) February 17, 2024

Am I going crazy or was there a small earthquake in San Antonio? — Vianey (@vinnyelizabeth) February 17, 2024

A total of 17 earthquakes have been reported in the same area near Falls City, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, in the last week. This makes a total of 20 quakes above a 2.0 magnitude during the month of February in the area around Falls City.

Experts have tied many earthquakes in Texas to saltwater disposal wells, where wastewater and chemicals from fracking are pumped into the ground. In recent years, the Texas Railroad Commission has directed some disposal wells to reduce the pressure of the fluid injected into the wells.