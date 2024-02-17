© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Multiple earthquakes in Falls City felt in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 17, 2024 at 2:32 PM CST
Map showing center of the earthquakes on February 17th, 2024
USGS
Map showing center of the earthquakes on February 17th, 2024

A series of earthquakes centered near Falls City were felt in San Antonio early Saturday morning. A total of four tremblors happened between midnight and 1 am, the strongest being a 4.7 on the Richter scale according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

San Antonio residents took to social media to report feeling the ground shake in the early morning hours. The earthquakes were felt as far away as Round Rock.

A total of 17 earthquakes have been reported in the same area near Falls City, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, in the last week. This makes a total of 20 quakes above a 2.0 magnitude during the month of February in the area around Falls City.

Experts have tied many earthquakes in Texas to saltwater disposal wells, where wastewater and chemicals from fracking are pumped into the ground. In recent years, the Texas Railroad Commission has directed some disposal wells to reduce the pressure of the fluid injected into the wells.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesearthquakeRailroad CommissionfrackingTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton