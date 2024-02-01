Major downtown San Antonio street near top tourist attraction to be closed for two weeks

A major street closure happens for the next two weeks near one of the city's biggest tourist attractions.

Major street improvements are underway near El Mercado or The Market in the west end of downtown, city officials said.

North Santa Rosa Street will be completely closed to traffic, between Dolorosa and Houston Streets, from Monday, Feb. 5 until Sunday, Feb. 18.

Motorists are already accustomed to navigating through construction zones in the area, but this will be a full closure of North Santa Rosa.

City officials said detours will be provided, and access to the market will be available from Commerce Street. The work is part of a 2017 bond project approved by voters for around $45 million for improvements to Commerce, Santa Rosa, and San Saba streets.

City of San Antonio Artist rendering of improvements looking north down San Saba Street with Market Square on the right and the farmer's market on the left



The work includes improved landscaping, wider and more ornate sidewalks, better lighting, and new traffic signals.

Street work in the area began in the winter of 2022 and is scheduled to end in the fall of this year.

North Santa Rosa is a busy downtown thoroughfare that serves the San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, the apartment high rise Inspire Downtown and Market Square.

Market Square is a big tourist draw downtown along with the Alamo, River Walk, and San Fernando Cathedral. It also attracts tourists with its Mexican artisan crafts and food, including the landmark Mi Tierra Restaurant.